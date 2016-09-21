AHPC confirm signing of peace deal with Hekmatyar on Thursday

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 21 2016, 9:08 pm

The Afghanistan High Peace Council (AHPC) confirmed the initial draft peace agreement between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will be signed on Thursday.

AHPC said Wenesday that the initial draft peace agreement will be signed in the presence of media on Thursday.

This comes as AHPC officials said Saturday that the peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will be signed in coming two to three days.

The peace deal between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was due to be signed on 10th September, ahead of the Eid holidays.

However, the Afghanistan High Peace Council said the signing of the peace agreement was postponed due to Eid holidays but a final agreement has been concluded between the Afghan government and the party.

The statement by High Peace Council was released amid concerns that the signing of the deal was delayed due to some internal issues, apparently within the government to conclude the deal.

Earlier reports emerged earlier suggesting that the party has issued new impossible-to-meet demands to sign a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

According to the reports, the new demands included cancellation of pacts with the United States, a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign troops and that it be signed by a new government.

The new demands were made as Hekmatyar had earlier said he has changed his conditions for peace process with the Afghan government by stepping back from his demands for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces.

