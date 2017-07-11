Aga Khan’s Diamond Jubilee marks 60 years of a commitment to faith, pluralism and improved quality of life

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 4:46 pm

Today, on 11th of July 2017, His Highness the Aga Khan will mark his Diamond Jubilee, or 60th year as the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the world’s Shia Ismaili Muslims. This worldwide celebration brings together the global Ismaili community, partners of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), and government and faith community leaders in over 25 countries. 11 July begins a year of milestone announcements by the Aga Khan for a global commitment to partnerships based on the principles of ethics in action, peace and pluralism.

According to a statement by the Aga Khan Development Network, over the past six decades, the Aga Khan has transformed the quality of life for millions of people around the world. In the areas of health, education, cultural revitalisation, and economic empowerment, he has worked to inspire excellence and improve living conditions and opportunities including in some of the world’s most remote and troubled regions.

In Islam’s ethical tradition, religious leaders not only interpret the faith but also have a responsibility to help improve the quality of life of their community and the societies among which they live. For the Aga Khan, this has meant dedicating his life to addressing the concerns of the developing world.

During an interview with the certain media outlets earlier, Aga Khan emphasized on unity among the Muslims saying they should work on building an “empathetic, welcoming, peaceful and generous” society, which he called “a fundamental ethic of our faith.”

“All those are ethical principles of our faith, they’re very clear,” he said. “So it’s really a question of how we put those principles in place in governance and civil society.”

In other parts of his remarks during the interview, Aga Khan focused on building quality of life and pluralism and said this means “equity toward all people and backgrounds.”

He also added that Muslim countries “have been pluralist for many centuries,” but various forces, including colonialism, have separated them by ethnic groups and sect.

