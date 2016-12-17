Aga Khan Trust for Culture to rebuild 4 historic sites in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 17 2016, 11:15 am

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) will soon start the rebuilding process of four historic sites in capital Kabul, including the sites located along Kabul River.

The AKTC officials informed regarding the plans during a meeting with the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi.

Hailing the Aga Khan Trust for Culture’s resolute cooperation in Afghanistan, Minister emphasized on the need for coordination among the urban sector and asked the Kabul municipality, the capital zone authority, and the officials of urban development sector to jointly work for the implementation of the agreement with the Aga Khan Foundation.

The Head of Aga Khan Trust for Culture in Afghanistan Ajmal Maiwandi said efforts are underway to start the rebuilding of four historic sites in Kabul, including the sites located along Kabul River from Pul-e-Artal to Pul-e-Mahmood Khan, Eidgah historic mosque, Bala Hisar, and Dar-ul-Aman.

The Kabul municipality officials also added that the cleaning work of Kabul River will be started soon as they promised full support for the implementation of the rebuilding work of the historic sites.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said the agreement between the ministry and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture will soon be implemented that covers the rebuilding of the four historic sites in Kabul.

