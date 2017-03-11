Aga Khan Foundation plans to build standard hospital in Kabul

March 11, 2017
By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 3:36 pm

The Aga Khan Foundation plans to build a standard hospital in capital Kabul as the plan regarding the hospital has been presented to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Ambassador of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan Nurjehan Mawani informed the plan to build the hospital during a meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting was organized in the presidential palace where President Ghani met with Ms Mawani and her delegation.

According to a statement by the Palace, Ms Mawani presented a detailed plan and sketches of the hospital to President Ghani which the Aga Khan Foundation plans to build in Kabul city.

The statement further added that President Ghani thanked the Aga Khan Foundation for its plans to invest on building a standard hospital in Kabul city.

President Ghani instructed his adviser Mohammad Humayoun Qayoumi to follow the plan for the building of the hospital with the relevant institutions and in consultation with the residents of the place where the hospital will be built.

