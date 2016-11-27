Afghans likely among 77 killed in Iraq truck bombing

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 27 2016, 8:57 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has launched an investigation regarding the possible casualties of the Afghan nationals in a deadly truck bombing in Iraq.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the ministry has launched an immediate investigation in coordination with the Embassy of Afghanistan in Baghdad after reports emerged that some Afghan nationals were among those killed or wounded in the attack.

Strongly condemning the attack that left at least 77 dead, the ministry said it will take immediate steps for the transfer of the deceased individuals and treatment of those who have sustained injuries.

MoFA said it is also in contact with the Embassy of Afghanistan in Tehran amid reports that some pilgrims injured in the attack have been transferred to the country.

The incident took place on Thursday after a truck packed with explosives was rammed into the convoy of the pilgrims at a petrol station and restaurant near Hilla, some 100 km (60 miles) south of Baghdad.

Several buses carrying pilgrims had stopped there on their way home from commemorating Arbaeen in the holy city of Karbala. Some 40 people were wounded.

The jihadist group Islamic State said it carried out the attack.

