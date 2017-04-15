Afghanistan’s Shahzad likely to be suspended over ICC anti-doping breach

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 15 2017, 10:06 am

A prominent Afghan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad will likely be provisionally suspended over the alleged breach of the ICC anti-doping code.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Thursday that Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been charged with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

According to a statement by ICC, the sample Shahzad provided in an out-of-competition test, which was conducted on 17 January 2017 at the ICC Academy in Dubai and analysed at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, was found to contain the presence of Clenbuterol, a Prohibited Substance which appears in Section 1.2 of the WADA Prohibited List (in the category of other anabolic agents).

“In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, Shahzad will be provisionally suspended, with such suspension coming into effect on 26 April 2017, unless he exercises his right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before such date,” ICC said.

“The matter will now be dealt with in accordance with the process set down in the code, and until such time as the process is resolved, the ICC will make no further comment on this matter,” the statement by ICC added.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in a statement confirmed that Shahzad has been charged with the breach of the anti-doping code, adding that the board will hire a lawyer to defend against the charges and further information will be released later.

