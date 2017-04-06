Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan shines on Indian Premier League debut

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 06 2017, 1:09 pm

Afghanistan’ young all-rounder cricketer Rashid Khan shined on his debut in the major Indian Premier League (ILP) match.

Khan managed to take two key wickets during the bowling innings of the SunRisers Hyderabad team.

In his first over Khan took the wicket of Mandeep Singh of Royal Challengers Bangalore by bowling him out after his aggressive start and making 24 runs from 16 balls.

Singh’s wicket was the first wicket of the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were chasing a major target of 208 runs.

Khan also managed to take the wicket of Travis Head after he tried to strike the ball for more runs but was caught out by Yuvraj Singh.

The SunRisers Hyderabad managed to win their opening match of IPL by 35 runs.

Khan and Mohammad Nabi were selected to play in IPL during the auction for the league late in the month of February.

Nabi was sold for 3,000,000 Indian Rupees while Rashid Khan was sold for 4 million Indian Rupees.

This is the first time the Afghan cricketers will participate in one of world’s largest cricket events in India.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS