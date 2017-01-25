Afghanistan’s ranking improves in 2016 corruption perceptions index

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 25 2017, 10:03 am

The ranking of Afghanistan shows a considerable improvement in the corruptions perceptions index 2016.

The latest index was recently released by the Transparency International as the organization says over two-thirds of the 176 countries and territories in this year’s index fall below the midpoint of our scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

According to Transparency International, the global average score is a paltry 43, indicating endemic corruption in a country’s public sector.

Afghanistan has secured four more points in the index in 2016 and is placed in 169th position in the rankings table.

The latest ranking shows a considerable improvement as compared to the previous year where Afghanistan secured 11 points and was placed among the most corrupt countries with Somalia and North Korea.

The countries placed below Afghanistan are Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, North Korea, and South Sudan.

Somalia is once again place in the bottom of the ranking table by having 10 points and securing the 176th position.

The improved ranking came as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to fight corruption.

The Afghan Attorney General Office announced in mid-2016 regarding the formation of the special tribunal to try the high level officials convicted of corruption besides the government is busy in bringing reforms in key government sectors.

