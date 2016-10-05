Afghanistan’s powerful Jamiat-e-Islami reacts towards Hanif Atmar remarks

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 05 2016, 9:52 am

The powerful Jamiat-e-Islami party has shown a strong reaction towards the remarks of National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar and sought clarification for his remarks after he alleged that certain circles with regional and broader intelligence support were involved behind the insulting of former President Hamid Karzai.

The Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Salahuddin Rabbani released a statement a day after Atmar released a statement to condemn the insulting of Karzai during the death anniversary of Burhanuddin Rabbani.

Expressing his strong condemnations towards the move to insult the former Afghan President, Atmar warned that such moves against the former or current president or other national figures would have negative consequences.

However Jamiat-e-Islami said the statement by Atmar was released three days after the incident and amid deteriorating security situation which resulted into the fall of Nawa district and Kunduz city being on the brink of collapse.

The party further added that the publishers of the statement surely knows those involved behind the incident during Burhanuddin Rabbani’s death anniversary, emphasizing that Jamiat-e-Islam has long been striving and fighting against the stooges of the regional and international spy agencies.

Jamiat-e-Islami also stated that the National Security Adviser must immediately disclose those involved behind the incident, warning that failure to do would mean that the statement by Atmar was unnecessary and was reflecting racism from a national institution.

This comes as the prominent security official General Abdul Razaq earlier reacted towards the move against Karzai with angry remarks.

Gen. Raziq took some further steps not only to react towards the insulting steps against Karzai but to denounce the so called allocation of privileges of jihad to some specific groups.

Expressing his strong opposition for the event and offering privilege to certain Mujahideen leaders, Gen. Raziq warned that the people of Kandahar will not remain silent, insisting that supremacy of jihad is not limited to a particular ethnic group.

He went on to say that ‘no one is allowed to labe a thief to her’ emphasizing that the real Mujahideen like Mullah Omar and the group’s slain military commander Mullah Dadullah have no properties or businesses left behind them.

