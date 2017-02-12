Afghanistan’s Nabi placed 2nd by ICC in ODI All-Rounder rankings

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 12 2017, 10:08 am

The former Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi has been placed second by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in One Day International All-Rounder rankings.

Shakib Al Hasan secures the first position in the latest ranking table of International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to ICC, Hasan has been placed first by having 377 rating while Nabi secures the second spot with 331 rating.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews secures the third position and Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez has secured the fourth position.

Nabi also secures the 10th position in ICC bowling rankings for the One Day International (ODI) matches.

Meanwhile, in the T20 International side, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad secures the 7th position and Nabi secured the 3rd position in All-Rounder rankings of ICC for T20I.

The Afghanistan national cricket team secures the 10th position in ICC team rankings for One Day International matches.

Similarly, Afghanistan’s position in Twenty20 International rankings is 9th in the latest team ranking of the International Cricket Council.

South Africa tops the rankings table for ODI while New Zealand is placed 1st in the ranking table for Twenty20 International rankings table.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS