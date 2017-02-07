Afghanistan’s Mohd shahzad likely to get contract in Indian Premier League

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 7:35 pm

Following extraordinary performance by the Afghan opening batsman Mohammad Shahad in his recent international appearances, news reports have emerged that the Afghan player may get a contract in the most popular Indian league, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With his big-hitting ability, Shahzad is likely to get a major deal during the IPL 2017 auction along with four other Afghan cricketers.

Shahzad is likely to get a chance with the four other players, including Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran and Najeeb Zadran, it has been reported.

A total of 799 players from all around the world are said to have thrown their hat in the ring, but the list is going to come down after the teams submit their list of choices before the weekend, according to International Business Times newspaper.

Hence, it is not clear if all the five Afghan players given above will feature in the final list of IPL 2017 auction pool.

Shahzad broke the record of India’s Virat Kohli by scoring four 50s in one international tournament last month, attracting the world cricketing attention.

He also made history by scoring two 50s in two different international matches on the same day and became the first ever player in the world to have the record.

