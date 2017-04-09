Afghanistan’s key Housing Enterprise leads the reforms implementation

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 09 2017, 6:39 pm

The key Housing Enterprise of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing signed an agreement regarding the implementation of Human resources management reforms.

The agreement was signed between the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi and Nader Naderi, the head of the Independent Administrative Reforms Commission.

The housing enterprise is the only governmental institution that has taken steps regarding the implementation of the structural reforms.

Naderi assumed charge of the Independent Administrative Reforms Commission last month and pledged to take important steps in implementing reforms in the government institutions, emphasizing that the commission had failed to provide the services in the past and that the government institutions require more attention to upgrade to modern system in a bid to expedite the services provision.

Following the signing of the agreement, Minister Naderi said the housing enterprises was facing massive cash crisis during the past years but the recent activities including the restoration of the Dar-ul-Aman Palace reflects the growing prominence of the enterprises which are remarkable.

Syed Sadat Naderi, the Minister of Urban Development and Housing assumed charge of the ministry earlier in 2015 and since then has been emphasizing on the greater importance of the fight against corruption and implementation of reforms.

He took major steps during the first few weeks since he assumed the charge of the office and launched a widespread campaign against corruption, a step which was in contrast to the other ministers and politicians who are normally sidelining their commitments after achieving votes of confidence from the lawmakers, a move which is common in countries like Afghanistan.

His initial major step was to dismiss 6 top officials of the ministry of urban development affairs for the miscue of authority, embezzlement, and bribery.

According to the officials, almost 90% of the individuals involved in the corruption have been dismissed from the ministry, either they have been arrested or they have been sacked from the ministry through the reform program.

