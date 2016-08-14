Afghanistan’s ill-wishers in isolation, Ghani defends NUG success amid criticisms

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 14 2016, 2:15 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani spoke against criticisms raised against the Government of National Unity, insisting that the government has been successfully making breakthroughs in achieving its targets.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul to inaugurate the youth parliament, President Ghani said the National Unity Government has been successful in achieving positive outcomes while pursuing its objectives.

President Ghani further added that the ill-wishers of Afghanistan located in its neighbor are in a state of isolation while the good governance by National Unity Government has saved Afghanistan from isolation.

The remarks by President Ghani were apparently directed to recent criticisms by Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah who called him as unfit for the office.

However President Ghani said the leadership does not mean ‘reations’, insisting that leadership is based on plans and on how to bring changes in the environment since the demands of the people could not be met if if the leadership is not capable to bring changes.

CEO Abdullah criticized President Ghani as he was speaking during a gathering in Kabul on Thursday to a group of young people in his office garden.

The Chief Executive said he had struggled to achieve much progress with President Ghani during the two years of their government on the issue of electoral reform.

He said President Ghani is not having time for him even in months so that he can have one-on-one meeting with him.

Abdullah insisted that “if someone does not have the patience for discussion, then they are not fit for the presidency, either.’’

