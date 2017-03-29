Afghanistan’s first match in AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers ends in draw

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 10:03 am

The first match of the Afghanistan national football team against Vietnam in AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers ended in 1-1 draw.

The first half of the game ended with the both teams failing to hit a goal despite the players of the two side started the game aggressively.

The second half also continued for almost 20 minutes as both of Afghan and Vietnamese players attempted to hit a goal.

However, the first goal was hit by Vietnam continued to dominate at the start of the second half and deservedly took the lead after 64 minutes as Nguyen Van Quyet’s free-kick with Van Toan diverting the ball after it was parried by Azizi.

In the meantime, the Afghan team managed to level the result within almost six minutes after Hasan Amin hit a goal during the 70th minute of the second half.

The Afghan squad for the game included Owais Azizi, Hasan Amin, Sharif Mohammad, Kanishka Tahir, Benyamin Najam, Milad Intizar, Abasin Ali Khel, Milad Salim, Farshad Noor, Omid Popalzai, and Zubai Amiri.

Afghan team is expected to face Cambodia during the second game of the series on 13th June.

Afghanistan is appearing in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers under the leadership of the new coach with the Afghan team securing first win against Singapore in a friendly match organized last week.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS