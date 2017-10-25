Afghanistan’s celebrated Facebook activist, a fake woman dies of blood cancer

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 25 2017, 1:25 pm

Amid a rampant rise in internet access in Afghanistan that has opened the doors for the massive use of social media for the country residents, the issues of fake accounts remains a major issue, despite the social media plays a key role in connecting the people and creating an environment of robust social connections.

A fake account being run for many years from an unknown location and by an unknown person, managed to attract thousands of followers over a short spun of time.

However, reports recent emerged suggesting the celebrated activist has died due to blood cancer, a news which was also spread by another fake account.

The account named Sina Wardak and the user had introduced herself as a PhD scholar who had completed her studies in the United States.

Wardak claimed that she had completed her PhD from the University of New York in 2015.

Another fake account named Nilofar Wardak recently asked her followers that Sina Wardak is suffering from blood cancer and asked for prayers.

However, two days ago, her death news gone viral and thousands of her followers and social media users poured condolences messages to her friends and family but the account was later turned to be a fake one.

What is interesting is that the pictures used by the account belonged to Sara Saleh Hamada from who’s the citizen of UAE.

A well known daily newspaper also posted her biography and poured a message of condolence.

