Afghanistan writes to UN Security Council amid growing artillery shelling

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 10:56 am

The Afghan government has written a formal memo to the United Nations Security Council to file a complaint regarding the growing artillery shelling by the Pakistani military in eastern provinces of the country located along the Durand Line.

A government source privy of the development said the memo was sent to the UN Security Council by the Afghan government.

The source further added that the memo contains information regarding the artillery shelling, casualties incurred to the local residents and displacement of hundreds of families due to the shelling.

According to the official, the Afghan government has mentioned regarding the 1,266 artillery shells fired on eastern provinces since the month of January that has inflicted casualties to the residents besides causing collateral damage.

The memo also contains information regarding the displacement of more than 400 families due to the shelling.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad intensified following a series of deadly terrorist attacks in both the countries.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan claim that the attacks are plotted and carried by the militants having safe havens in the two countries.

The lists of alleged terrorists and information regarding the sanctuaries being used by Taliban and Haqqani network were handed over to Pakistan in response to Pakistani military’s list of 76 alleged terrorists.

However, no breakthrough has been reported despite the Afghan government welcomed to jointly work with Islamabad to resolve the issue.

