Afghanistan welcomes US General’s call for deployment of more troops

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 22 2017, 3:49 pm

The Afghan government has welcomed a call by the top US commander in Afghanistan to increase the number of US forces in the country.

Gen. John Nicholson who is also in the command of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan made the call during his speech to the Senate Armed Services Committee last month.

Gen. Nichholson had said that the United States and its NATO allies are facing a “stalemate,” and that he needed a few thousand additional troops to more effectively train and advise Afghan soldiers.

Gen. Nicholson further added “We have a shortfall of a few thousand.”

The Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabban meanwhile said and we stand confident that the new Administration, under President Trump, will remain strategically engaged and continue its support within the framework of the Strategic Partnership and Bilateral Security Agreements.

“To this end, we also welcome the call for an increase in the number of US forces in Afghanistan, by General John Nicholson,” he said in his address in the Atlantic Council in United States.

He also added “We consider it to be an appropriate decision, considering the prevailing security challenges still facing us.”

