Afghanistan, US, India trilateral meeting next month

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 9:48 am

A trilateral meeting will be organized between Afghanistan, the United States, and India next month, the US Secretary of State John Kerry said Tuesday.

Addressing a new conference during his visit to New Delhi, Kerry said Washington would launch trilateral talks with New Delhi and Kabul next month.

The meeting is expected to be organized at next month’s United Nations meetings in New York.

No further details have been given regarding the scope of the trilateral meeting but it is believed Washington aims to attract India’s support to help secure Afghanistan in the face of unprecedented Taliban violence.

The latest move to attract New Delhi’s support in securing stability in Afghanistan comes amid growing frustrations by Washington regarding Pakistan’s war against terrorism.

The United States has so far blocked funds for the purchase of several F-16 fighter jets as well as $300 million in military aid under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF).

Pakistan is accused of remaining reckless to act against the terrorist groups using its soil to stage attacks in its neigboring countries.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the Afghan group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to have leadership councils in its soil from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS