Afghanistan urges isolation of terror sponsors after attack on Indian base
By Ghanizada - Sun Sep 18 2016, 4:43 pm
Afghanistan condemned a deadly attack on the Indian army base in the Indian-administered Kashmir urging to isolate those sponsoring terrorism in the region.
“Terrorism is a common threat to the entire region&world;thus,requires joint fight to eliminate terrorists&isolate those who sponsor them,” the Afghanistan National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement.
The statement further added that “the people of Afghanistan been long victims of terrorism, so we can feel the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in today’s attack at Uri.”
National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar said “I pray for those Indian Army soldiers who have made the sacrifice and lost their lives. I also pray for those injured in this terrorist attack.”
Atmar further added “I am sohcked about the despicable and cowardly attack at Uri. My deepest condolences to the government and people of India.”
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed punishment for those involved behind a deadly attack on army base in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Strongly condemning the attack on the army base in Kashmir, Modi said “I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.”
At least 17 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the attack on Indian army brigade headquarters near the de factor border with Pakistan on Sunday, killing 17 soldiers in one of the most deadly attacks in the northern region of Kashmir in a quarter-century-old insurgency.
