Afghanistan unveils Kandahar bombing probe that killed UAE Ambassador

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 8:15 pm

The Afghan intelligence unveiled the probe findings report regarding the deadly attack in Kandahar province that claimed that life of the UAE Ambassador along with the diplomats of the country and several other senior Afghan officials.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief, Masoom Stanikzai, unveiled the findings of the probe, during a press conference in Kabul later this evening.

Stanikzai further added that the investigation regarding the deadly bombing in Kandahar was conducted by the Afghan intelligence as well the UAE intelligence services and United States Federation Investigation Bureau.

He said the findings of the three institutions produced similar results, particularly regarding the type of the explosives used and the other circumstances surrounding the incident, including the methods used to carry out the explosion.

According to Stanikzai, Taliban’s leadership council based in Quetta city of Pakistan had plotted and coordinated the attack in the guesthouse of Kandahar governor.

Stanikzai said the chef of the guesthouse was recruited for the attack against $30,000 cash reward and an apartment in Pakistan.

The NDS chief also added that the RDX and TNT type explosives were used in the attack which were detonated using a remote control.

