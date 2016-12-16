Afghanistan U-19 cricket team beats Pakistan in Asia Cup

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 16 2016, 5:57 pm

The Afghanistan Under-19 national cricket team defeated Pakistan by 21 runs in their opening match of the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup. (Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board)

The Afghan team set a target of 274 runs from 50 overs and by losing only 3 wickets after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first.

Opening batsman Naveed Obaid made 31 runs and Ibrahim Zadran 51 runs while Tariq scored 59 runs and Darwish Rasooli remained not out after scoring 92 runs with Nisar Wahdat who scored 11 runs.

The Pakistani Under-19 cricket team could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets in 49.1 overs.

Pakistan’s middle order batsmen did their best to chase the target with Abdullah Shafique scoring 60 runs along with Saad Khan who scored 48 runs.

On the bowling side of the Afghan team, Zahir Khan took 3 wickets, Mujeeb 2 wickets, and Naveed-ul-Haq, Shams ur Rehman, Ibrahim Zadran, and Parwiz 1 wicket each to restrict the Pakistan team before they manage to chase the given target.

The match was played in Uyanwatte Stadium which is situated on the southern tip of Sri Lanka.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS