Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe for 5 ODI matches

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 10:20 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for five One Day International (ODI) matches scheduled to begin on 16th February.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the squad for the ODI series during a press conference on Saturday.

Afghanistan’s Chief Selector Nawroz Mangal announced the squad as he spoke regarding the structural compatibility of the national cricket team.

Mangal further added that the national team has been elected based on the findings of the 15-day training in United Arab Emirates.

He said the selection of the team was done considering all the angles.

According to ACB, the squad for tour of Zimbabwe, includes Captain Mohammad Asghar Stanikzai, Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi, Noor Ali Zadran, Ehsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah Zurmati, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Najeebullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi Esakhel, Rashid Arman, Gulbadin Naib.

Karim Janat, Dawlat Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik, Aftab Alam, and Hamza Hotak.

ACB further added that the reserve players for the tour includes Afsar Khan Zazai, Nasir Jamal, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

The matches will be played on 16th, 19th, 21st, and 26th of February in Harare city of Zimbabwe, ACB said.

