Afghanistan to profit $1 billion annually for transit from TAPI pipeline

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 07 2016, 7:26 pm

Afghanistan will get more than $1 billion in profit only from the transit of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline once the project kicks off, it has been reported.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov quoted by Trend News agency has said “More than 12,000 jobs will be created for our Afghan brothers.”

The long delayed $10 billion Trans-Afghanistan gas pipeline was formally inaugurated last year with the state-run gas company – Turkmengaz, named project consortium leader for TAPI Pipeline Company Limited in August, working on the construction of the pipeline.

The United States government and Asian Development Bank will support the mega project that will run more than 700 km across Afghanistan on its way to Pakistan and India.

The pipeline is expected to last for 30 years with a proposed annual capacity of 33 bcm of gas which would be filled with gas from Turkmenistan’s mammoth Galkynysh field.

It is estimated that the gas pipeline will become operational once the construction work has been completed in December 2018.

The pipeline will run more than 700 km across Afghanistan on its way to Pakistan and India which would be filled with gas from Turkmenistan’s mammoth Galkynysh field, the world’s second-largest reservoir of natural gas.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS