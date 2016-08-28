Afghanistan to play 3 ODI matches with Bangladesh next month

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 28 2016, 9:58 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team will play three matches with Bangladesh in the format of One Day International (ODI) next month, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Sunday.

ACB said the agreement to organize the ODI series with Bangladesh was reached following efforts involving multilateral negotiations.

The matches will be played on 25th and 28th September while the final ODI match will be played on 1st October.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Nasimullah Danish thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the agreement regarding the bilateral ODI series.

He said necessary preparations are in place to help the Afghan team bring good news for the nation during the ODI series and efforts are underway to organize further matches with the other full members.

This comes as the Afghan cricket achieved major successes on international level during the recent years.

The former Afghan head coach Inzamam ul Haq earlier said the Afghan team needs to play against big countries in a bid to help the minnows prosper as an international team in the future.

Inzamam was speaking following a historic win by the Afghan team against the powerful team of West Indies late in March which the Afghan team defeated by 6 runs in their last match of Super 10 of ICC World Twenty20.

