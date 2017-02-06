Afghanistan to jointly investigate diplomat’s killing with Pak officials

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 06 2017, 7:04 pm

A delegation of the Afghan and Pakistani officials will jointly investigate the killing of a diplomat in Karachi city of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said a delegation comprising of officials from the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad and the Pakistani officials has been formed to probe the incident.

A statement by MoFA said the delegation has been sent to Karachi city to jointly probe the killing of diplomat.

The statement further added that the diplomat, Mohamad Zaki Abduh, was shot dead by one of the security guards of the consulate in Karachi city today.

According to the ministry, Mr. Abduh was the third secretary of the General Consulate of Afghanistan in Karachi city.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal confirmed the incident and said at one person was killed in the incident.

“Firing inside Afg Consulate General in Karachi at around 12:30pm today (about an hour ago) has been carried out by an Afghan guard inside the compound resulting in fatality of one of our diplomats,” Zakhilwal said.

He also added that the incident seems to be a personal dispute related criminal act.

Earlier, reports emerged from Pakistan, suggesting that the assailant guard has been arrested by the police forces.

Another police official in Karachi also ruled out the involvement of terrorist act in the killing of the diplomat.

