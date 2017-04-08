Afghanistan to face World Best XI team at Lord’s in July

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 08 2017, 9:59 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team is expected to face the World Best 11 team at Lord’s in coming July.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the Afghanistan national cricket team will face the World Best 11 team at Lord’s on 11th July.

The World Best XI team will play against the team under the captaincy of Brendon McCullum.

A statement by ACB said the match has been scheduled for July 11th based on an agreement reached between the Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Atif Mashal and the Chairman of Marylebone Cricket Club.

He said we have prepared a comprehensive plan for the development of cricket.

Mashal further added that the future of cricket in Afghanistan is bright as we will witness more developments in the future.

He also added that the upcoming match in Lord’s is a new chapter to be opened in the development history of the Afghanistan cricket.

This comes as the former Afghan coaches have been insisting to organize matches with the big teams of the world in a bid to help the Afghan team gain more experience on international level.

In the meantime, the Afghan cricket team is expecting to have series of T20 International and One Day International matches against West Indies in the month of June.

