Afghanistan Super Sevens Rugby Tournament kicked off in full swing

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 9:22 am

By Asad Ziar

Morales were high amongst the teams, participants, and supporters at the start of the Afghanistan Super 7s Rugby Tournament. The first matches kicked off today 16th of August 2016 at 7:00am in Kabul city with Afghan Eagles vs Kabul Lions, Mamozai Youths vs Afghan United, Kabul University vs Construction & Geodesy Institute and Kabul United vs Amani High School.

Organized by the Afghanistan Ruby Federation (ARF) , the competition brought fourteen Afghan teams together to play for the ultimate title of Afghanistan Super 7s champion. The federation is optimistic that such tournament will help Afghan players improve and raise the standard of domestic rugby to a good level.

Mr.Mohammad Mansoor Majid, president of the federation pledged to do more for the development and growth of rugby in Afghanistan and he further added that the Afghanistan Rugby Federation (ARF) is still an associate member of the Asia Rugby but will soon apply for full membership which will enable the federation to stand on its own feet and the financial issue of the federation will be solved.

We are witnessing a milestone in the sport development in Afghanistan, One of the Domestic T20 cricket tournament of the Afghanistan Shpageeze Cricket League is being played on a daily basis from 9th August 2016. Total Six Local Afghan Cricket teams are competing in Shpageezea Cricket League 2016 and the Alokozay International Cricket Stadium which has the capacity for seating more than 6,000 spectators is always full.

Rugby in its sevens format is like the T20 format of cricket which has quickly become popular around the globe , games last no more than fourteen minutes which only has seven players on each side. The format has become a crowd favorite, mostly because of its lung-bursting runs and of course, bone-crunching tackles.

Afghanistan Cricket Board and Afghanistan Football Federation is really paving roads for other federations to do more for the development of the sports in general so that Afghans who has been suffering since the last three decades should have some joyful time to watch sports in the grounds or at their homes through their local TV channels.

Sport is a powerful tool to promote peace, tolerance and understanding, bringing people together across boundaries, cultures and religions. Its intrinsic values such as teamwork, fairness, discipline and respect are understood all over the world and can be utilized in the advancement of solidarity and social cohesion.

We do understand that sporting initiatives alone cannot stop or resolve conflict, but sport gives us an engaging and cost-effective medium for post-conflict relief work and peace building as well as future conflict prevention.

The final of the tournament was played between Kabul University team and Mamozai Youth team as a result Kabul university managed to score 15 against 5 of the Mamozai Youth

s only try. Kabul University team now has the title of the Afghanistan Super 7s Champions till next year.

