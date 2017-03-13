Afghanistan summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires amid persistent tensions

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 13 2017, 10:53 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan summoned the Chargé D’affaires of Pakistani Consulate over persistent artillery shelling and sporadic airspace violations by the Pakistani military helicopters.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Pakistani diplomat was summoned in the first political office by Musa Arefi to convey Afghanistan’s complaints.

The statement further added that the issue of the Afghan nationals in Pakistan who are being harassed was also shared with the Pakistani Chargé D’affaires.

MoFA said the Afghan officials conveyed their deep concerns and strongly protested regarding the issues and urged the authorities of the country to take immediate steps to prevent further provocative moves.

In his turn, the Pakistanni Chargé D’affaires promised to put forward the concerns and protest of the Afghan government to the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

This comes as reports emerged last week suggesting that the Afghan government has written a formal memo to the United Nations Security Council to file a complaint regarding the growing artillery shelling by the Pakistani military in eastern provinces of the country located along the Durand Line.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad intensified following a series of deadly terrorist attacks in both the countries.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan claim that the attacks are plotted and carried by the militants having safe havens in the two countries.

The lists of alleged terrorists and information regarding the sanctuaries being used by Taliban and Haqqani network were handed over to Pakistan in response to Pakistani military’s list of 76 alleged terrorists.

However, no breakthrough has been reported despite the Afghan government welcomed to jointly work with Islamabad to resolve the issue.

