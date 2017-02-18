Afghanistan summons Pak ambassador over shelling, terrorist safe havens

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 2:47 pm

The Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan was summoned over artillery shelling in eastern provinces of Afghanistan and safe havens of the terrorists in Pakistan from where they launch attacks on Afghanistan.

Syed Abrar Hussain was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to lodge a protest over the shelling

Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai conveyed Afghanistan’s condolences over the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said the Afghan government wants the Pakistani authorities to take immediate steps against the terrorists hiding in Pakistan.

Karzai further added that the recent artillery shelling in Lalpur district of Nangarhar and other eastern provinces has forced thousands of Afghans to flee their homes in a harsh winter season.

Asking the Pakistani authorities for explanation regarding the shelling, Karzai also expressed concerns regarding the arrest of nearly 150 Afghans in Islamabad and Rawalpindi cities of Pakistan and the closure of routes along the Durand Line.

The Pakistani ambassador promised to refer the issues shared by Afghanistan to the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

Tensions intensified between Afghanistan and Pakistan after a series of attacks which the Pakistani authorities are saying have been planned and executed by militants hiding in Afghanistan.

