Afghanistan strongly reacts at Pakistani violations along Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 05 2017, 3:07 pm

The Afghan government has strongly condemned the growing work by the Pakistani authorities along the Durand Line, calling it a unilateral move.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni told reporters in Kabul today that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are ready to defend the national sovereignty of the country if the unilateral movements and violations continue by Pakistan along the Durand Line.

He said Pakistan has on numerous occasions violated the line, including in Nangarhar, Kunar, Khost, Paktia, Zabul, and Kandahar.

Mostaghni further added that the government of Afghanistan has always adopted diplomatic approaches to protest against the violations and the government has complained regarding the violations along the Durand Line to United Nations and United Nations Security Council.

He said the violations by Pakistan along the line included artillery shelling, air and ground maneuvers, closing of the routes, and installation of fences.

Mostaghani added that the Durand Line is a historic issue and the no government in Afghanistan can decide regarding it except the people based on the two sides of the line.

According to Mostaghni, the violations along the Durand Line are clear violations of the UN charter warning that the persistent violations could result into a resolution to be adopted against Pakistan.

He rejected that the issue of the Durand Line has ever been discussed during any summit and emphasized that the Afghan government’s main focus was on the list of the terrorists handed over to Pakistan during the London trilateral summit attended by the Afghan, Pakistani, and British officials.

This comes the eastern and southeastern parts of the country have long been under heavy artillery shelling from the other side of the border during the recent months as reports have emerged suggesting regarding the growing activities by Pakistani military to establish barriers and fences along the line.

