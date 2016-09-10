Afghanistan slams Iran for exhibition of detained migrants in cages
By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 10 2016, 10:49 am
The Afghan government has slammed Iran for the exhibition of several detained Afghan migrants in cages in Shiraz city.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations in a statement said the Afghan migrants were put on display inside cages together with several other illegitimate items confiscated by Shiraz police.
Strongly condemning the act by Shiraz city police, the ministry said such moves are against the humanity and insult to the human dignity of the refugees.
The statement further added that the move is undoubtedly against the principles of human rights, 1951 and 1967 conventions of refugees rights as well as against the bilateral agreement between the two nations on refugees.
It also added that the Iranian government must take immediate steps to investigate the brutal act and try those involved in desecration of the refugees.
The ministry also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan to follow the issue through diplomatic channels.
The issue has also attracted major attention in social media with the majority of the social media users condemning the move by the police authorities in Shiraz.
A social media user in his reaction to the detention and display of refugees in cages said “The Islamic State and government of Iran have identifical cages as one puts the detainees on fire inside the cage while the other puts them on display.”
Iran is the second largest home to hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled the civil war and ongoing insurgency led by the Taliban militants.
This is the regime of Dajjal and what we see today is to be expected from this regime. This is nothing to what has been carried out by this corrupt regime that has gone unpublished. Afghan government should take the similar stance when dealing with Iranians in the country.
The UN says there are between 3 to 4 million Afghan refugees in Iran – mainly, but not exclusively, Hazara Shiites. If so many Afghan refugees in Iran are a problem to Afghanistan that they must under report the numbers by millions – then the Khaama press needs to look into the prejudice of Hazara and Shiites from those who own and control the Khaama press. Why does a country with so much internal fighting get by with always blaming everyone else for their problems? Pakistan, India, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and the US ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE COMPETITION between the tribes and Fiqhs in Afghanistan – AFGHANS are. Until the Afghans accept that, they will ALWAYS be at war regardless of how many trillions of US dollars are poured into their tribal and religious patrons’ Dubai and Quetta bank accounts.