Afghanistan signs MoU to inaugurate engineering design of TAPI pipeline

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 11:31 am

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for the inauguration of the engineering design of TAPI gas pipeline project.

The MoU was signed by acting chief of Afghan Gas Company and Chief Executive of IFL Mr. Stephen.

The acting minister of mines and petroleum Ghezal Habibyar said the design project will be implemented in two phases with a total cost of $4.7 million.

She said the first phase will include MoUs, design, environmental and social studies, mine clearance, route survey, and expropriation (confiscation) of land for the pipeline.

Habibyar further added that the second phase will include the proper implementation of the project which will take around three years.

According to Habibyar, the gas pipeline will have a length of 1,735 km and will have a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters for the transfer of gas per year.

She also added that the gas pipeline will start from Turkmenistan and will pass through Herat, Helmand, Nimroz, and Spin Boldak to Pakistan.

The project will produce a revenue of around $400 million to the Afghan government annually besides the project will pave the way for the other infrastructure projects including railway, electricity, industrial parks, and fiber optics, she said.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS