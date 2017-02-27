Afghanistan signs contract for $113 million Ghazni-Kandahar power project

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 27 2017, 10:01 am

A contract worth $113 million for Ghazni-Kandahar power project was signed between the State Power Company, Da Breshna Sherkat, and an Indian firm, KEC International.

The contract was signed in ARG Presidential Palace by the two parties and in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra and other high level officials.

According to the Afghan officials, the project is part of the 500kV Turkmenistan power project and will include a 220kV transmission line from Ghazni to southern Kandahar province.

Da Breshna Sherkat Chief Executive Qudratullah Delawari said the project will be built with the financial support of United States Agency for International Development.

Delawari further added that five substations each in Qarabagh, Moqor, Shahjoi, Qalat and East of Kandahar will also be built once the project of the transmission line is completed.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to execute key infrastructure projects including power transmission lines.

Earlier, a contract was signed for the transmission of 300 megawatt electricity line from the northern Doshi to central Bamyan province.

