Afghanistan signs $205m road construction project with a Chinese firm

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 08 2017, 5:27 pm

A major road construction project was signed with a Chinese firm in the presence of Mohammad Ashraf Ghani this evening.

The project road project, Dara-e-Suf to Yakawlang, was awarded to a Chinese firm after its bid of $204.9 million was approved by the government and was signed by Public Works Minister Mahmood Baligh.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the head of the Asian Development Bank and some other high level government officials in ARG Palace.

Minister Baligh said the contract was awarded to the Chinese firm after it completed all the stand norms and conditions for the project by offering the lowest price of $204.9 million.

He said the Chinese firm along with a Turkish company had participated in the latest tender which was offered two years after the contract was cancelled due higher prices offered by the previous bidders.

According to Minister Baligh, the award of the project to the Chinese firm helps reduce the construction cost by almost $50 million as compared to the previous bids.

In his part, the Director of the Asian Development Bank in Afghanistan, Thomas Panella, said the contract will play a vital role in developing the economy of the country by helping the internal transport in Afghanistan.

The head of the Chinese construction firm promised continued support to Afghanistan and the award of the contract to their company is the first step to participate in the reconstruction of the country.

