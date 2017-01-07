Afghanistan signs $11.4m contract to establish prefabricated construction factory

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 07 2017, 7:02 pm

A contract worth $11.4 million for the establishment of prefabricated construction factory was signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani today.

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi signed the contract with the head of a Turkish construction firm in ARG Presidential Palace.

The signing ceremony was also attended by a number of other ministers and lawmakers of the lower house of the parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the cost for the establishment of the factory will be around $11.4 million and will be paid from the government resources.

The statement further added that the factory will become operational in the next 12 months.

The factory will pave the way for the production of around 300,000 cubic meters of prefabricated construction materials for the schools, hospitals, universities, affordable housing units, and other public properties, the ministry said.

It also added that the prefabricated construction materials will help reduce the construction cost by almost $274 per meter with the materials to be manufactured in two to four months.

According to the ministry, the current construction cost per meter is currently around $350 where nonstandard materials are used for the construction against the standard norms, specifically in schools which are built over a period of nine to twelve months.

The prefabricated construction factory will mainly focus on governmental infrastructures, including schools and hospitals in the beginning and once it becomes operational.

