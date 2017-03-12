Afghanistan whitewashed Ireland in T20I series

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 3:00 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team set a massive 234 runs target for the Ireland cricket team during the third and final match of the Twenty20 International series.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first in the final match allowing the Afghan batsmen to bat first.

Mohammad Shahzad scored 72 runs, Mohammad Nabi 89, Usman Ghani 23, Samiullah Shenwari 13, Asghar Stanikzai 12, Karim Janat 6, Najeeb Tarakai 3, Najibullah Zadran 1, and Rashid Khan remained not out after scoring 1 run.

However, the Irish batsmen could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets after scoring 205 runs from 19.2 overs.

With the conclusion of the third and final T20I match, Afghanistan managed to whitewash the Ireland national cricket team in the series of theTwenty20 International matches.

