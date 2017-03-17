Afghanistan defeats Ireland by 34 runs in second ODI match

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 17 2017, 12:14 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team set a target of 339 runs for the Ireland team during their second One Day International (ODI) match.

The Afghan team won the toss and elected to bat first, losing all their wickets during the 50 over game to secure 338 runs.

Asghar Stanizai scored 101 runs, Rahmat Shah 68 runs, Mohammad Shahzad 63 runs, Noor Ali Zadran 25 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 14 runs, Mohammad Nabi 14 runs, Shafiqullah 35 runs, Rashid Khan 6 runs, Dawlat Zadran 3 runs, while the remaining batsmen could not score any run.

However, the Irish batsmen could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets after scoring 304 runs from 47.3 overs.

On the bowling side, Rashid Khan took 6 wickets, Dawlat Zadran 3 wickets, and Gulbadin Naib 1 wicket to restrict the opponent’s team to chase the target.

It was Rashid Khan who managed to break the momentum of the Irish team as the two opening batsmen managed to build a partnership as they were carefully chasing the given target.

Some of the key wickets taken by Rashid includes that of Stirling who scored 95 runs and Porterfield who scored 45 runs.

This comes as the Afghan team defeated Ireland during the opening match of the 5-match ODI series on Wednesday.

