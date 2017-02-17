Afghanistan secures victory in first match of ODI series against Zimbabwe

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 17 2017, 8:47 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team secured their first victory in a 5-match One Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan was declared winner of the opening match by 12 runs on Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method after the game was interrupted by rain.

The Afghan team won the toss and elected to bat first in their first match and set a target of 216 runs for Zimbabwe by losing all wickets in 49.2 overs.

Despite losing the main opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad in the early minutes of the game, the middle order batsmen continued to maintain the batting momentum.

Shahzad was out after scoring 8 runs, Noor Ali Zadran scored 39 runs, Rahmat Shah 31 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 50 runs, Hashmatullah Shahidi 21 runs, Mohammad Nabi 6 runs, Najibullah Zadran 11 runs, Gulbadin Naib 1 run, Rashid Khan 32 runs, Dawlat Zadran 2 runs, and Amir Hamza remained not out after scoring no runs.

The Zimbabwe team lost 4 wickets after scoring 99 runs from 27.2 overs before the match was interrupted by rain.

“Zimbabwe scored 99 runs in 27.2 overs. Match stopped due to rain and according to the ICC D/L system, Afghanistan claimed the victory,” according to Afghanistan Cricket Board (aCB).

Asghar Stanikzai named Man of the match.

