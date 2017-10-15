Afghanistan rejects Pak military’s allegations against CIA, MI6, RAW for support ISIS

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 2:31 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan rejected the allegations by certain Pakistani military officials regarding the alleged support by CIA, MI6, and RAW to ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan Gen. Dawlat Waziri told RFE that the terror group’s ranks in Afghanistan are mainly comprised of Orakzai Agency residents who are continuously being deployed by certain circles in Pakistan.

Gen. Waziri further added that the ISIS militants are mainly fighting in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan located along the Durand Line with Pakistan.

He said such allegations are baseless suggesting that America supports ISIS as the US forces have so far killed four leaders of the terror group which proves that the allegations are wrong.

According to Gen. Waziri, the US military was truly supporting the ISIS terrorist group then they would not target their leaders in Afghanistan.

This comes as certain Pakistani military officials have told The News media outlet in Pakistan that it is an established fact, though quite deplorable, that the top world intelligence agencies like RAW, CIA and MI6 are supporting ISIS in Afghanistan which has its impact on Pakistan too.

According to these sources “We also understand that Afghanistan, India and USA would endeavour to snoop into Balochistan in order to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which an ingress would be needed by ISIS into Pakistan, as is the conviction and planning of the aforementioned prominent intelligence agencies”.

