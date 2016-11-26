Afghanistan recovers National Security Council website a hour after it was hacked

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 9:24 am

The website of the National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSC) was hacked by anonymous hackers on Friday but the government managed to recover by taking immediate actions against the cyber attack.

NSC spokesman Tawab Ghorzan said “The Official website of Office of National Security Council (ONSC) was hacked today. Our technical team has recovered it within an hour &working to improve its security blocks.”

Ghorzang further added that the ONSC official website has been under development since last 2months in terms of design and contents. It was uploaded and live since last 3 days.

“It is an evil cyber terrorist act. Our technical and cyber teams are working to identify all those who tried to hack and enter ONSC website,” he added.

He said “Once identified and discovered by our cyber teams, they will be punished according to rules and law of Afghanistan.”

The hackers released a graphic picture after hacking the website on Friday.

Identifying themselves as Hazaristan Cyber army, the hackers put on display the pictures of national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, intelligence chief Masoom Stanikzai, Kabul police chief, and Kabul garrison chief.

