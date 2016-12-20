Afghanistan receives $83.5m incentive funds of World Bank for reforms

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 20 2016, 12:03 pm

Afghanistan has received a total of $83.5 million in incentive funds from the World Bank for successfully implementing reforms in key sectors.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said “The World Bank donated $ 83.5 million to ministry of finance based on commitments it made to bring reforms in 5 key sections.”

A statement by MoF said “The mentioned funds, includes US $ 900 million that ministry of finance would receive in return to bring reforms in income resources, organizational reforms, tax management, aid effectiveness and provincial budget within three years.”

The statement further added “It is worth mentioning that, this fund would be spent through Discretionary budget given government priority.”

The government of national unity has stepped up efforts and fight against corruption during the recent years that led to an overwhelming support by the international community to support the country and announced over $15 billion in aid during the Brussels conference.

President Ghani in his remarks ahead of the conference had said “We promised that we would end the corruption that violates our deepest spiritual values & pollutes the soul of our nation.”

He said “We promised that we would build a society based on laws and justice, not on power and guns.”

“There will be howls of protest and pain as the noose against corruption grows ever tighter,” President Ghani said, adding that Afghanistan needs to have institutions that are accountable to the people, insisting that that the government of national unity inherited a corrupt government.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS