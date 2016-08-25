Afghanistan receives 4 new light attack helicopters from US

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 25 2016, 8:51 pm

The Afghan Air Force (AAF) received four new light attack helicopters from the United States on Thursday as efforts are underway to boost the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The delivery of the four new MD-530 Cayuse Warrior helicopters on Thursday brings the number of the total helicopters delivered to the Afghan forces to 27.

“The first 13 helicopters continue to be modified to support 2.75-inch rocket capabilities and add the improved sighting systems,” Lt. Col. Bill Ashford, 438th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron commander quoted in a report by Dvidshub said.

“The MD-530s are flying multiple missions a day across Afghanistan,” said Ashford. “They are often engaged in providing aerial escort to convoys, providing over-watch to ANDSF operations and responding to ‘troops in contact’ situations.”

MD-530 combat missions are flown by all AAF crews. According to Col. Troy Henderson, 438th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group commander, those Afghan pilots are making a big difference in the fight against insurgents.

“AAF MD-530 pilots are positively impacting counter-insurgency operations daily across Afghanistan,” said Henderson. “Despite being based at Kabul, MD-530 operations have expanded to support south, central and eastern Afghanistan. Today’s delivery of the final four will help support operations in northern Afghanistan.”

Henderson said the MD-530s are the right size for their mission in Afghanistan.

“The MD-530’s size enables the AAF to use their C-130s to transport where they are needed,” said Henderson. “They have great maneuverability and capable weapon systems to target a variety of enemy targets. Their presence in Afghanistan has been critical to neutralizing insurgent operations.”

The MD-530 is providing a critical air-to-ground capability, enabling Afghan pilots to engage the enemy.

