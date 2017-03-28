Afghanistan reacts over alleged fencing of Durand Line by Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 3:31 pm

The Afghan government reacted over alleged fencing work by the Pakistani authorities along the Durand Line, emphasizing that any movement without Kabul’s consent would be impossible and ineffective.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesman Ahmad Shakib Mostaghani made the remarks during a press a conference in Kabul today.

Mostaghani further added that the Afghan government has not noted any movement along the Line, apparently gesturing towards the move along the zero line of the Durand Line.

This comes as the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa has said the fencing work has started in Momand Agency and Bajaur since the two areas are mostly affected by the militant groups.

However, the former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari welcoming the fencing work along the line, emphasized on mutual consultations between Kabul and Islamabad for proper securing of the routes.

Zardari said proper securing of borders with mutual consultation will put an end to allegations of cross-border incursions of militants.

He also called on Kabul and Islamabad to for concerted and sincere efforts by both countries to overcome mistrust and suspicions.

Tensions remain high between Kabul and Islamabad over the closure of the routes along the Line last month which remained closed for nearly a month.

Pakistan closed all travel routes between the two countries last month following a series of deadly attacks in the country.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and carried out by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS