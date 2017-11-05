Afghanistan reacts at UK Ambassador’s remarks regarding Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 05 2017, 2:25 pm

The Afghan government officials have reacted at the remarks of the British Ambassador to Afghanistan regarding the Durand Line, insisting that the line has never been a formal border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Officials in the ministry of borders and tribal affairs of Afghanistan called the remarks of Nicholas Peter Kay against the principles of diplomacy.

The deputy minister of borders and tribal affairs Nangialai Qalatwal has told RFE that the Durand Line was never a formal border and will never be, insisting that the stance of the Afghan government is clear in this regard and the remarks of the British Ambassador are incorrect.

According to reports, the British Ambassador to Afghanistan Nicholas Peter Kay had earlier said that the Durand Line is the formal border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He has reportedly made the remarks during an interview with the BBC, saying that the international community and Britain recognizes Durand Line as the formal border between the two countries.

In his remarks regarding the fencing of the line by Pakistan, the British envoy has said that Pakistan has the right to fence the border.

This comes as the Pakistani military is busy fencing the Durand Line despite the objections of Afghanistan.

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani had also reacted regarding the fencing work along the line and said last month that the fencing of the line will not separate the nations residing along the Durand line.

Speaking during a gathering in Pakia province, President Ghani said the love, blood relations, and history cannot be changed by fencing and only some scissors would be enough to remove the barriers.

