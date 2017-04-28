Afghanistan reacts at Taliban’s announcement of spring offensive

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 28 2017, 6:40 pm

The Ministry of Defense o f Afghanistan reacted at the announcement of spring offensive by the Taliban insurgents under the name of Mansoori operations.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the latest spring offensive announced by the Taliban will only lead to destruction and casualties of the innocent civilians in the country.

Gen. Waziri further added that the Afghan security forces will utilize all the available resources to thwart the plots laid by the Taliban under the name of Mansoori operations in a bid to ensure the protection of the national sovereignty of the country.

He said the Afghan forces are committed to any kind of sacrifices to ensure peace and stability for the people of Afghanistan.

This comes as the Taliban militants group in Afghanistan announced the launch of their new spring offensive under the name of Mansoori, vowing to carry out more attacks across the country.

The group said earlier today that the operation has been named after their former leader Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, claiming that they had major achievements on the political and military level under his leadership.

The group also claims that their operation will have two phases, a civilian phase to provide good administration and support to the civilians in the areas under their control, while the military phase will focus more on seizing more areas and carrying more attacks in the form of coordinated attacks, guerilla attacks, suicide bombings, insider attacks, target killings, and more.

