Afghanistan reacts at Russia’s stance on Taliban demands for foreign troops exit

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 02 2017, 7:28 pm

The Afghan government reacted at Moscow’s stance regarding the Taliban demands for the full withdrawal of the foreign forces from the country.

Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi told reporters that no one has the right to dictate terms or issue instructions regarding the presence of the foreign forces in the country.

He said the issue relates to the Afghan nation and the Afghan government to decide regarding the presence of the foreign forces or the forces belonging to the international allies of Afghanistan.

This comes as the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov earlier endorsed Taliban militants group’s call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.

“Of course it’s justified” for the Taliban to oppose the foreign military presence,” Kabulov said during an interview.

Kabulov further added “Who’s in favor? Name me one neighboring state that supports it.”

The latest remarks by Kabulov followed concerns by the American officials regarding the growing attempts by Moscow to strengthen links with the Taliban group.

The American defense secretary James Mattis said Washington is concerned regarding the ties between Moscow and Taliban group.

He said Washington is informed regarding the ties between two but did not comment further regarding the alleged supply of weapons to the group by Russia.

The commander of the United States Central Command earlier had accused Moscow of supporting the Taliban insurgency.

The top US commander in Afghanistan who is also leading the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission had also expressed concerns regarding the growing interferences by the neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

