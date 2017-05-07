Afghanistan reacts at Pakistani claims regarding the killing of 50 Afghan troops

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 10:34 pm

The Afghan government reacted at the remarks of a Pakistani general regarding the killing of at least 50 Afghan troops during the clash in Spin Boldak district located along the Durand Line, dismissing the claims as baseless.

The head of the Government Media and Information Center Sediq Sediqi the Afghan government rejects the claim by Pakistani general regarding the killing of 50 Afghan troops by the Pakistani militia forces.

Sediqi further added that only two border police forces lost their lives along with civilians and not what the Pakistani authorities are claiming.

He said the claims that 50 Afghan troops were killed are absolutely wrong and the Afghan government strongly rejects the claims.

Sediqi further added that the Afghan troops prevented the illegal movements of the Pakistani militia forces inside the Afghan soil and it was the Pakistani troops who launched the attack first.

This comes as Pakistan’s Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Nadeem Ahmed claimed today that Afghan forces targeted civilian population while Pakistan targeted their check-posts, leaving 50 Afghan troops dead and 100 others wounded.

However, the Afghan officials are saying that the Pakistani militia forces were conducting census inside the Loqman village which is located inside the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar and the clashes started after the Afghan border forces interfered to prevent the Pakistani forces activities inside the Afghan soil.

