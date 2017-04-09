Afghanistan reacts at Pakistani allegations over India’s destructive role

By Ghanizada - Sun Apr 09 2017, 2:38 pm

The Afghan defense officials reacted at the allegations of a Pakistani official regarding the alleged destructive role of India, calling it as baseless.

General Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in response to the allegations of the Pakistani official, said that New Delhi has no military presence in Afghanistan, rejecting the misunderstanding of Islamabad claiming that the country is fuelling anti-Pakistan feelings with its presence in Afghanistan.

He said India is only providing training and study opportunities to the Afghan army cadets and that New Delhi has military

presence in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, on Thursday, said that the state was serious about improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister claimed the strained relations between the two countries was due to Indian influence on Afghanistan’s side, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

India has played a major role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.

The construction of the major Salma Dam, the new Afghan parliament building, Zaranj-Delaram highway, and some other projects are among the key investments India has done so far in the country.

