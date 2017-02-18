Afghanistan reacts at Pakistan terror attacks and Pak officials allegations

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 10:38 am

The Afghan government has said the regional countries specifically Afghanistan and Pakistan should reach to an agreement for complete elimination of all terror groups without making any distinction.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the terrorist groups are posing serious threats to the region.

According to a statement by ARG, a comprehensive document was prepared during the Quadrilateral Coordination Group in fight against terrorism, insisting that the growing threats reflects the need that Pakistan should implement the articles of the document.

The group had agreed to act against all militant and terrorist groups pursuing violence in Afghanistan but no breakthrough was achieved after Taliban opted to continue to its insurgency with the Afghan officials saying the leadership council of the group is based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

This comes as the Pakistani military summoned some of the Afghan diplomats following a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan, claiming that 76 terrorists are involved in the attacks using the Afghan soil.

“Afg Embassy officials called in GHQ. Given list of 76 Ts hiding in Afg. Asked to take immediate action / be handed over to Pakistan,” DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Twitter post.

The incident at Sehwan city of Sindh took place on Thursday evening as hundreds of people had gathered for a ritual.

According to the Pakistani government officials, over 70 people, including women and children were killed in the attack.

The officials further added that nearly 150 others were also wounded in the attack and the health condition of the majority of them has been reported as critical.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS