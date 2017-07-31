Afghanistan reacts at Pakistan cricket board chairman’s demand for apology

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 31 2017, 9:01 am

The Afghanistan cricket board reacted at the demands of the Pakistan cricket board chairman for apologies regarding a statement issued in the aftermath of a deadly bombing in Kabul city.

Shukrullah Atif Mashal, the chairman of Afghanistan cricket board, said Afghanistan expects relations with all the cricket boards and administrations in the world based on mutual respect and interests.

In regards to the claims by Shahryar Khan regarding the personal apologies he conveyed to him for his statement, Mashal said in such a scenario there is no need for the apologies.

The Pakistan cricket board chairman had earlier claimed that the chairman of Afghanistan cricket board has personally apologized for the statement and has expressed regrets in this regard.

He also added that the cricket board of Pakistan has taken a position that until the Afghanistan Cricket Board apologise in public, we should not be reviving any cricketing ties with them.

The statement by Afghanistan cricket board for cancelling the potential upcoming series was issued shortly after a deadly bombing hit Kabul city that left over 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The statement further added that “In light of the findings of security services and calls by the Afghan nation, the ACB hereby cancel all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

“No agreement of friendly matches and mutual relationship agreement is possible with a country where terrorists are housed and provided safe havens,” ACB added.

